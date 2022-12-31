This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see …
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted f…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. We'll see …
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoor…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It sho…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just ab…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…