Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.