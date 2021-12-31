Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
