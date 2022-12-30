Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
