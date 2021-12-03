Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.