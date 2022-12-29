Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect per…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoor…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. We'll see …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just ab…