Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

