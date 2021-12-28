Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Occasional rain. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.