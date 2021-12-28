Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Occasional rain. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mp…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degr…