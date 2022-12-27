This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
