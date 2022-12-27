 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

