This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
