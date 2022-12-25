Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.