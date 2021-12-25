Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.