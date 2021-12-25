 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News