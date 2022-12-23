For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
