Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

