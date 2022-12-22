This evening in Carlisle: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
