For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
