Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.