This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
