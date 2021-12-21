 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News