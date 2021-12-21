This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
