Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carlisle people should be prepared for tempera…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly clo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Ra…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures in …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 27F with temps rising to ne…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted…