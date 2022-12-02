Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.