This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
