Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carlisle people should be prepared for tempera…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly clo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures in …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Ra…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 27F with temps rising to ne…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.