Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
