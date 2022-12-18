This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. …
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly clo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Ra…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures in …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 27F with temps rising to ne…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorr…