This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
