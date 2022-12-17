This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
