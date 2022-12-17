 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News