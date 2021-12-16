This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temp…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Satu…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. It shoul…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …