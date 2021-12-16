 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News