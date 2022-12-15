Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.