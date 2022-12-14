This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ca…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The …