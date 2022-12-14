 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

