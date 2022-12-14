Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.