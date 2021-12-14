 Skip to main content
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

