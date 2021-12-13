This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temp…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Satu…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…