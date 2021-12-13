 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News