Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.