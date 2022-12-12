 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

