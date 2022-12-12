Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
