Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

Local Weather

