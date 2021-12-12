For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
