Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. E…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperature…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just abov…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temp…