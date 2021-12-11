 Skip to main content
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

