Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

