Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
