Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

