Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should ex…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Occasional snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less t…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool tempe…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. L…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carl…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Saturday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is a …
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. …