Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
