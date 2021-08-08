 Skip to main content
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95.39. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

