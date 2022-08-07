Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
