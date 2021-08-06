Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
