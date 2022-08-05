This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
