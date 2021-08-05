Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.