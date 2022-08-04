Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Generally fair. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. …
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Foreca…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a hal…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Carl…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling ho…