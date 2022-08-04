 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

