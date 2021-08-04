 Skip to main content
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Thursday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

