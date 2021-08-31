Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
