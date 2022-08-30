Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
