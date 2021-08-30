Carlisle's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
