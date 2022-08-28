Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorro…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Carl…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and varia…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. To…