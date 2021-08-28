This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and vari…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a siz…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. …
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…