For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
